Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 Monte Carlo 1000 Not Squirting Fuel Down Carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location seattle Posts 1 97 Monte Carlo 1000 Not Squirting Fuel Down Carb The Issue:



0/3 of the little needles are squirting fuel down into the carb. Fuel is going to the carb. Storing the ski for 7 months has apparently caused this issue - it was working fine before.





Things I've Done:





Checked all hoses for blockage

Rebuilt entire carb and shot compressed air through all openings. It looked clean before, but I still did it.

Replaced fuel pump (in case of bad pressure)





The accelerator pump is a small diaphragm/stroking pump that squirts fuel into the throat(s) of the carb(s) when the throttle is manipulated. Think of it as "insurance fuel" so that the engine runs reliably during carb stage transition. You can test the pump suction with a vacuum gauge in the suction side to see if the check valves work; it should draw and hold a vacuum. Or you can drape the suction hose in a small cup, and see if you can pump with a local liquid source. There may be a brass pellet in the suction line with a TINY hole in it to control fuel draw on the return stroke. It may be clogged.

