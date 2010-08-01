pxctoday

Thread: SBT Pistons

  Today, 04:51 PM #1
    grumpy_steven
    grumpy_steven is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    82

    SBT Pistons

    I bought an SBT piston for a Kawi 1100STX-DI on ebay. The part is new in the box, but the wrist pin and C-Clips are missing. If I use a Kawi wrist pin, I can't get the C-Clips into the grooves on both ends. It would seem the Kawi wrist pin is too big.

    Were these designed to work only with SBT hardware?
  Today, 05:09 PM #2
    SBT-MNGT
    SBT-MNGT is offline
    Administrator
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Clearwater
    Age
    49
    Posts
    50

    Re: SBT Pistons

    When tech & production return in the morning they will double check the fit and respond first thing. Our pistons/wrist pins/clips are designed together (and we include with every piston purchase - the seller must have removed them) but should work with OEM parts. We will confirm and reply. Thanks for your patience.
