Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SBT Pistons #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2007 Location New York Posts 82 SBT Pistons I bought an SBT piston for a Kawi 1100STX-DI on ebay. The part is new in the box, but the wrist pin and C-Clips are missing. If I use a Kawi wrist pin, I can't get the C-Clips into the grooves on both ends. It would seem the Kawi wrist pin is too big.



Were these designed to work only with SBT hardware? #2 Administrator Join Date Apr 2008 Location Clearwater Age 49 Posts 50 Re: SBT Pistons When tech & production return in the morning they will double check the fit and respond first thing. Our pistons/wrist pins/clips are designed together (and we include with every piston purchase - the seller must have removed them) but should work with OEM parts. We will confirm and reply. Thanks for your patience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

