Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62T motor 1 cylinder 0 compression #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,157 62T motor 1 cylinder 0 compression Looks like ring snagged exhaust port - I cylinder looks great and had good compression other had zero compression - will sell as long block / short block or individual parts such as cases, crank, cylinder, pistons, carbs, stator, starter,flywheel etc - PM if interested



Also parting rest of 96 Waveventure 700 and 99 XL760 and 03 GP1300R



1.jpg2.jpg0508171609a.jpg0508171609d.jpg0508171610a.jpg Last edited by don37725; Today at 04:53 PM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules