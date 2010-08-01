pxctoday

  Today, 04:14 PM #1
    Hollypace
    Jan 2017
    MO
    3

    2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherwise

    Our 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull us out of water, it struggles to get us on top of the water. Once we pop up on top of the water it runs fine, but it's the initial trying to get out of the hole that it has problems. It used to work great, then one day it didn't. We took it apart and checked for debris, nothing. We cleaned the power valves as we heard that they may stick, still same problem. We use only good oil. It starts right up and is fine once we're going, it's just getting going that's the problem - any ideas what could be wrong?

  Today, 05:28 PM #2
    Firebird!
    Apr 2006
    Lakeland, FL
    41
    91

    Re: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherw

    Sounds like you experiencing cavitation. Check your impeller and a wear ring around it. Check the clearance between them. Also check all the seals around the pump area and if there is any debris got sucked and stuck somewhere in pump.

