Thread: 07 rmk

07 rmk - 600cc with Carl's cycles 685 kit

- new gaskets, o-rings, crank seals and piston rings at beginning of season

- 1375 miles

- 155 track

- SLP intake

- bored carbs

- hrp spindles

- v force reeds

- Ported crank case and cylinder

- SLP pipe

- SLP can

- HRP tunnel rack

- tunnel bag

- under seat bag

- under hood goggle bag

- scratchers

- SLP powder pro skis*

- 2 extra belts

- 2 gallons redline oil

- cover

- not installed; 4" risers, dragon style tail light kit

- also have an aluminum Karavan tilt deck 2 place trailer with slush guard



Trade for flat water freestyle hull, Possibly 7x12 enclosed trailer. Located in meridian, Idaho.



- 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

