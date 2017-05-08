pxctoday

Thread: 07 rmk

  1. Today, 04:02 PM #1
    afraz1er
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,490

    07 rmk

    - 600cc with Carl's cycles 685 kit
    - new gaskets, o-rings, crank seals and piston rings at beginning of season
    - 1375 miles
    - 155 track
    - SLP intake
    - bored carbs
    - hrp spindles
    - v force reeds
    - Ported crank case and cylinder
    - SLP pipe
    - SLP can
    - HRP tunnel rack
    - tunnel bag
    - under seat bag
    - under hood goggle bag
    - scratchers
    - SLP powder pro skis*
    - 2 extra belts
    - 2 gallons redline oil
    - cover
    - not installed; 4" risers, dragon style tail light kit
    - also have an aluminum Karavan tilt deck 2 place trailer with slush guard

    Trade for flat water freestyle hull, Possibly 7x12 enclosed trailer. Located in meridian, Idaho.

    Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk
    Last edited by afraz1er; Today at 04:04 PM.
    - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe
    - 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)
    - 92 550sx - under construction
    - SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader
