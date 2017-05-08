Thread: 07 rmk

- 600cc with Carl's cycles 685 kit
- new gaskets, o-rings, crank seals and piston rings at beginning of season
- 1375 miles
- 155 track
- SLP intake
- bored carbs
- hrp spindles
- v force reeds
- Ported crank case and cylinder
- SLP pipe
- SLP can
- HRP tunnel rack
- tunnel bag
- under seat bag
- under hood goggle bag
- scratchers
- SLP powder pro skis*
- 2 extra belts
- 2 gallons redline oil
- cover
- not installed; 4" risers, dragon style tail light kit
- also have an aluminum Karavan tilt deck 2 place trailer with slush guard
Trade for flat water freestyle hull, Possibly 7x12 enclosed trailer. Located in meridian, Idaho.
