2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherwise
Our 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull us out of water, it struggles to get us on top of the water. Once we pop up on top of the water it runs fine, but it's the initial trying to get out of the hole that it has problems. It used to work great, then one day it didn't. We took it apart and checked for debris, nothing. We cleaned the power valves as we heard that they may stick, still same problem. We use only good oil. It starts right up and is fine once we're going, it's just getting going that's the problem - any ideas?
Does it rev up and just not go anywhere fast until it gets on top of the water?
Or is it boggy until it gets on top of the water?
It starts up fine, it's when there are 2 of us on it (it's a 3 seater), it will barely pull us out of the water. Goes real slow and almost sounds like it does when the transmission is slipping in a car. Once it pops up on top of the water its great again so we can ride all over, but if we stop, then it's the same problem. It worked fine one day, then the very next day it's done this ever since. Been this way since the end of last season.
probably time for a new wear ring.
