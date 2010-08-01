Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherwise #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location MO Posts 3 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherwise Our 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull us out of water, it struggles to get us on top of the water. Once we pop up on top of the water it runs fine, but it's the initial trying to get out of the hole that it has problems. It used to work great, then one day it didn't. We took it apart and checked for debris, nothing. We cleaned the power valves as we heard that they may stick, still same problem. We use only good oil. It starts right up and is fine once we're going, it's just getting going that's the problem - any ideas? #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Southeastern, MI Age 31 Posts 1,062 Re: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherw Does it rev up and just not go anywhere fast until it gets on top of the water?



Or is it boggy until it gets on top of the water?

'04 3500 Cummins - QCSB, 4x4, Built Auto, Smarty S06, Edge Monitor, 5" Exh, CAI, etc.

'02 Superjet - Ocean pro ride plate, Intake grate, UMI steering, UMI bars, Solas i prop

'93 X2 - Team Butch Pipe, Mariner Head, SBN 44mm, 15.5 Impeller, Renthals & Block offs - QCSB, 4x4, Built Auto, Smarty S06, Edge Monitor, 5" Exh, CAI, etc.- Ocean pro ride plate, Intake grate, UMI steering, UMI bars, Solas i prop- Team Butch Pipe, Mariner Head, SBN 44mm, 15.5 Impeller, Renthals & Block offs #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location MO Posts 3 Re: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherw It starts up fine, it's when there are 2 of us on it (it's a 3 seater), it will barely pull us out of the water. Goes real slow and almost sounds like it does when the transmission is slipping in a car. Once it pops up on top of the water its great again so we can ride all over, but if we stop, then it's the same problem. It worked fine one day, then the very next day it's done this ever since. Been this way since the end of last season. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 263 Re: 2000 Yamaha Waverunner won't pull up on the water without struggling, fine otherw probably time for a new wear ring.

8198730_f520.jpg

Smith Lake Alabama >>>750sx restoration thread<<<



bare naked throttle bodies Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules