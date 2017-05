Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda F12x Parts For sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location United States Age 24 Posts 82 Honda F12x Parts For sale Prices are negotiable:



Available for Sale:



04-07 Air Intake and NEW R&D Filter

http://www.ebay.com/itm/162503836247...84.m1555.l2649





02 F12x Turbo - 180 hours, Taken off a working ski

http://www.ebay.com/itm/162503845782...84.m1555.l2649



02 F12x Air Intake with New Filter

http://www.ebay.com/itm/162504350171...84.m1555.l2649



02 F12x Intercooler and Turbo pipe

