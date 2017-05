Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for wave venture rear step #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2007 Location nc Age 30 Posts 49 Looking for wave venture rear step I'm looking for a rear step for my moms wave venture. She had a factory accessory step added when she bought the ski new. Some mounting bolts fell out and are no longer available from Yamaha. Due to recent knee replacement she really needs that step. I appreciate yalls help!





If you don't find what you need here is an alternative - This is my 99 XL but WVT has same hull and my son also has same ladder on his 95 WVT - Under $30 on ebay

http://www.ebay.com/itm/MARINE-BOAT-...hX8n~F&vxp=mtr

0508171630.jpg0508171630a.jpg0508171630b.jpg

Not a bad option, I appreciate it!





