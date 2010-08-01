pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: SBT Pistons

  1. Today, 03:23 PM #1
    grumpy_steven
    grumpy_steven is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    82

    SBT Pistons

    I bought an SBT piston for a Kawi 1100STX-DI on ebay. The part is new in the box, but the wrist pin and C-Clips are missing. If I use a Kawi wrist pin, I can't get the C-Clips into the grooves on both ends. It would seem the Kawi wrist pin is too big.

    Were these designed to work only with SBT hardware?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:52 PM #2
    grumpy_steven
    grumpy_steven is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    82

    Re: SBT Pistons

    Wrong forum. Re-posted in SBT forum.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 