  Today, 02:44 PM
    Muffin
    New 650sx stators on eBay

    I came across some new (unbranded) stators at a reasonable price on eBay and I'm curious if anyone has any experience with these? I like the price, but perhaps thats a reflection of the quality and wouldn't be any better than buying used.

    Or, is there a place where I could buy quality stator parts without having to buy the whole unit?
    http://www.ebay.com/itm/STATOR-Alter...FYtxh7&vxp=mtr
    Last edited by Muffin; Today at 02:55 PM.
