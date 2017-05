Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 speedster engine swap 720 to 800 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Alberta Posts 81 96 speedster engine swap 720 to 800 Has anyone done an twin engine swap in a 14' seadoo speedster. Stock engines are twin 720s I wanna do twin 800s. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,946 Re: 96 speedster engine swap 720 to 800 I've taken a 95 Speedster with 657X's and put 720's in it. I just put a 787 in a HX that came with a 720. What questions do you have? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules