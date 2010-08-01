Hi,

I'm posting this for a friend who had was going to rebuild his ZXi engine, but ordered one instead due to not having time. Its current state is the bottom end and he brand new still in the box (WSM I believe) top end and all gaskets. This machine was bought with a stuck piston, but the crank looks fine, also the cylinder from what I recall are in good shape. A video of it can be done, or skype even. I will check the crank again for play and smoothness. The machine has about 25 hrs on it.

Make me offers and I will forward it to him.