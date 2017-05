Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1300r - Catalytic Converter #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Yatesville, GA Posts 65 GP1300r - Catalytic Converter The catalytic converter in my gp1300r 2003 is rattling around inside the exhaust so I'm guessing it is probably going to break apart the next time I hit a good size wave. There are d-plates with a resistor that I can purchase and was wondering why the pictures show half the plate is blocked. Any reason for that? Would it hurt just to have a spacer without the blocking plate?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules