  Today, 10:46 AM #1
    MilesPNZ
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Christchurch, NZ
    Age
    25
    Posts
    47

    Looking at a JS550 that needs work

    Hi guys,

    Looking at purchasing a project for myself and a friend to work on together. We have a 650SX (my friends) and a 750 SXI (mine) but nothing really old school like the JS550.

    The ski I am looking at needs paint work, basically total strip down and rebuild, likely will need new pump bearings and a new impeller etc. Owner says engine is seized from sitting around.

    Here is what the owner says >>>

    "Kawasaki 550 poleski I think it is approx 1990 as it has a rear exit exhaust. The cereal number is missing so i can't find the exact year. I got this a few months back with the intention of restoring it but I have since brought a running 650 so this one needs to go. All I have done to this ski is removed the engine.
    The engine has seized I am assuming this has happened from sitting around. I havn't stripped it, just been removed from the hull. There is a bit of fruit on this ski including
    -Straight bars
    -Finger throttle
    -Full Westcoast exhaust system including waterbox
    -Jets port head
    -Ride plate

    The ski has been primed by someone looks like a bit of a back yard job so will need to be sanded and repainted."


    What are peoples thoughts on how much its worth and what to look for when I go to check the ski out. Any advice is much appreciated!

    Pictures below!


    586647503.jpg586648018.jpg586648179.jpg586648279.jpg
  Today, 12:00 PM #2
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,202

    Re: Looking at a JS550 that needs work

    Its not a 1990, the rear exhaust must be custom. Not sure what the market is like in NZ, but here I wouldn't pay more than $200 for it. I picked up one in CA, just about the same condition with similar aftermarket parts, except it had a title and it wasn't seized for $100. There should also be a ID under the battery if you want to know its year for sure.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  Today, 01:10 PM #3
    MilesPNZ
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Christchurch, NZ
    Age
    25
    Posts
    47

    Re: Looking at a JS550 that needs work

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    Its not a 1990, the rear exhaust must be custom. Not sure what the market is like in NZ, but here I wouldn't pay more than $200 for it. I picked up one in CA, just about the same condition with similar aftermarket parts, except it had a title and it wasn't seized for $100. There should also be a ID under the battery if you want to know its year for sure.
    Thanks so much for your reply. Just out of interest, how can you tell that its not a 1990? I am not overly experienced with these models so haven't yet learned the little revisions that they made through the years.

    Luckily in NZ there is no such thing as titles, registrations or licenses so we just buy and ride. Assuming its running which this one obviously is not
