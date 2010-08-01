Hi guys,
Looking at purchasing a project for myself and a friend to work on together. We have a 650SX (my friends) and a 750 SXI (mine) but nothing really old school like the JS550.
The ski I am looking at needs paint work, basically total strip down and rebuild, likely will need new pump bearings and a new impeller etc. Owner says engine is seized from sitting around.
Here is what the owner says >>>
"Kawasaki 550 poleski I think it is approx 1990 as it has a rear exit exhaust. The cereal number is missing so i can't find the exact year. I got this a few months back with the intention of restoring it but I have since brought a running 650 so this one needs to go. All I have done to this ski is removed the engine.
The engine has seized I am assuming this has happened from sitting around. I havn't stripped it, just been removed from the hull. There is a bit of fruit on this ski including
-Straight bars
-Finger throttle
-Full Westcoast exhaust system including waterbox
-Jets port head
-Ride plate
The ski has been primed by someone looks like a bit of a back yard job so will need to be sanded and repainted."
What are peoples thoughts on how much its worth and what to look for when I go to check the ski out. Any advice is much appreciated!
Pictures below!
586647503.jpg586648018.jpg586648179.jpg586648279.jpg