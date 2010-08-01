Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking at a JS550 that needs work #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Christchurch, NZ Age 25 Posts 47 Looking at a JS550 that needs work Hi guys,



Looking at purchasing a project for myself and a friend to work on together. We have a 650SX (my friends) and a 750 SXI (mine) but nothing really old school like the JS550.



The ski I am looking at needs paint work, basically total strip down and rebuild, likely will need new pump bearings and a new impeller etc. Owner says engine is seized from sitting around.



Here is what the owner says >>>



" Kawasaki 550 poleski I think it is approx 1990 as it has a rear exit exhaust. The cereal number is missing so i can't find the exact year. I got this a few months back with the intention of restoring it but I have since brought a running 650 so this one needs to go. All I have done to this ski is removed the engine.

The engine has seized I am assuming this has happened from sitting around. I havn't stripped it, just been removed from the hull. There is a bit of fruit on this ski including

-Straight bars

-Finger throttle

-Full Westcoast exhaust system including waterbox

-Jets port head

-Ride plate



The ski has been primed by someone looks like a bit of a back yard job so will need to be sanded and repainted."





What are peoples thoughts on how much its worth and what to look for when I go to check the ski out. Any advice is much appreciated!



Pictures below!





586647503.jpg586648018.jpg586648179.jpg586648279.jpg

#2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,202 Re: Looking at a JS550 that needs work Its not a 1990, the rear exhaust must be custom. Not sure what the market is like in NZ, but here I wouldn't pay more than $200 for it. I picked up one in CA, just about the same condition with similar aftermarket parts, except it had a title and it wasn't seized for $100. There should also be a ID under the battery if you want to know its year for sure. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Christchurch, NZ Age 25 Posts 47 Re: Looking at a JS550 that needs work Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by Its not a 1990, the rear exhaust must be custom. Not sure what the market is like in NZ, but here I wouldn't pay more than $200 for it. I picked up one in CA, just about the same condition with similar aftermarket parts, except it had a title and it wasn't seized for $100. There should also be a ID under the battery if you want to know its year for sure.



