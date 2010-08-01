pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:27 AM #1
    footinjeff
    footinjeff is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Irish Hills, MI
    Posts
    14

    1990 650SX gas cap cover

    Morning everyone. Still a little chilly in Michigan for riding but I am getting ready. I just picked up a nice 1990 650sx (to go with a 89 650 SX). Pretty clean and looks stock. Started right up and compression was at 165.
    It was missing the gas cap cover and the guy said that it was missing when he bought it. Is this a big deal? I looked around and really can't find one online. Also noticed that this ski doesn't have the two "side vents" like my 89 but I see that maybe they didn't even come with them?Engine.JPGEngine1.JPGGas Cap.JPGJet ski.JPGJet ski1.JPGSide vent.JPG
    Last edited by footinjeff; Today at 10:28 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 