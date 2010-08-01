Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 650SX gas cap cover #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Irish Hills, MI Posts 14 1990 650SX gas cap cover Morning everyone. Still a little chilly in Michigan for riding but I am getting ready. I just picked up a nice 1990 650sx (to go with a 89 650 SX). Pretty clean and looks stock. Started right up and compression was at 165.

It was missing the gas cap cover and the guy said that it was missing when he bought it. Is this a big deal? I looked around and really can't find one online. Also noticed that this ski doesn't have the two "side vents" like my 89 but I see that maybe they didn't even come with them?

