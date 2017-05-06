Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki JS300 Motor For Sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,410 Blog Entries 5 Kawasaki JS300 Motor For Sale I rarely sell Kawi stuff, so I'm not keen on where the market is at. I also couldn't find a complete and similar motor for sale that was not blown up, so I did some searches to see what some of the components are "going for", and set the complete motor price at much less than that = $350.





For sale: Complete motor from a 1986 Kawasaki JS300. Includes everything = complete short block, carb/intake/flame arrestor, exhaust, ebox, starter. Motor has no spark, but has excellent compression and no crank noises. Motor is still in the ski, so if you want to hear and see it turn over for yourself, that's fine. $350, picked up between Milwaukee and Chicago. Would prefer a pick up deal only, but will consider shipping.



Motor is for sale, because this ski is getting swapped to a Yamaha 701 set up with conversion parts by Rhaas Products. It is then going to be given away as part of a fundriaser by the Badgerland Jet Pilots and proceeds given to charity = the CWCAC Food Pantry in central Wisconsin. Our website link is in my sig below. This will be the 6th fundraiser ski we have awarded since 2012. Past skis (in order) have been, 650SX, 300SX, 650 Super Jet, 701 Super Jet, and 701 Waveblaster. Funds from the sale of this motor will be used to purchase parts needed for the conversion that our group can't come up with from our personal parts hoards = looks like we'll be buying at least a prop for sure...



Price of $350 is a fraction of what just some of the parts are worth. A good used crank, starter and starter limiter will take you past $350. Complete used JS300 motors (not blown up) are a rare find from what I've been able to see. The ski this motor is coming from is in excellent physical shape. No evidence of abuse, and actually appears to have lived a very casual life. It was never even registered.



The pump from this ski may also be for sale in a few weeks, as I will be doing a 750 pump swap along with the 701 conversion. Attached Images 20170506_160431.jpg (1.80 MB, 1 views)

