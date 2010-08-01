Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Jet pump nipples #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ohio Age 31 Posts 1 JS550 Jet pump nipples Hi, I just got my first stand up this weekend. A nice 87 JS550. The person I bought this from had the cooling lines plumbed in a way that made no sense and I am trying to find some solid information. I have already done endless searches. Ok first question:



1.) What nipples on the jet pump supply pressurized water to the engine? Are they the 90 degree nipples towards the front side of the jet pump?



2.) What nipple is for the factory bilge? Is this the backmost nipple that faces forward and ends up going to the center of the exit cone on the pump?



3.) Should water spray out of the pisser at idle or do you normally have to give it a little gas?



Thanks!! I just want to make sure I do not overheat this thing. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,562 Re: JS550 Jet pump nipples Yea you're right on 1 and 2. The cooling lines take water from the stator section of the pump, where the vanes are. 90 deg brass fittings thread into the pump at that spot. You should have one or two, depending on how many cooling lines that hull has. If it's stock, it will have one. The siphon bilge is the rear most one, on the reduction nozzle. Having it in the middle of the reduction nozzle allows for maximum siphon effect from the water flow.



3, it should dribble out at idle. It has been a while since I've been on a stock-ish 550, but I believe that's the case. Usually the engine and exhaust passageways fill up and then it starts to trickle out. Depending on your set up, the cooling water should never be hot enough where you can't keep your hand in the water for more than a second or two. 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": 750cc, dual Keihins, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 10/16 Hooker [55.8mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 48 Novis, VForce 3, Advent, C4 pipe, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]



