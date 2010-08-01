Hi, I just got my first stand up this weekend. A nice 87 JS550. The person I bought this from had the cooling lines plumbed in a way that made no sense and I am trying to find some solid information. I have already done endless searches. Ok first question:
1.) What nipples on the jet pump supply pressurized water to the engine? Are they the 90 degree nipples towards the front side of the jet pump?
2.) What nipple is for the factory bilge? Is this the backmost nipple that faces forward and ends up going to the center of the exit cone on the pump?
3.) Should water spray out of the pisser at idle or do you normally have to give it a little gas?
Thanks!! I just want to make sure I do not overheat this thing.