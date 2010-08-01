Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Fx140 Oil Pressure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location United States NC Age 41 Posts 19 2002 Fx140 Oil Pressure Ok pro's! I need some extra heads put together on an issue. I just finished a fx140 rebuild. (6th rebuild I have done on this particular ski). While answering this post please keep in mind; I understand the significance of the crankshaft bearings/journals on oil pressure. Let us pretend I didn't have my eyes crossed when reading the Plastigage. This question is directed to the oil pumps. When this ski cycles oil with the dry sump, Oil is pumped back to the reservoir but does not leave the reservoir and enter the engine. (How do I know this? because after the rebuild I fill the case with 1 & 1/2 quarts of oil and the reservoir with 3 quarts for the 4.5 total. Then after the the engine runs the reservoir eventually fills past the full mark and the oil pressure light comes on.) So it appears I get oil pumped out of the engine but not into the engine. Does anyone have any thoughts, answers, questioning of my trouble shooting procedure thus far with any constructive feedback? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

