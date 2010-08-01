pxctoday

  Today, 01:02 AM
    psycho sims
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    56
    Posts
    990

    Rounds 3 & 4 Jettribe Best of West Series Results

    Rounds 3 & 4 Jettribe Best of West Series Results


    Incredible, Awesome Weekend with family and friends!!
    Thanks Ross for getting us all together!
    Thanks Dawn for the incredible job you do, so I can race!
    Thanks to friend, Derek, and my son, Matt for holding all weekend to get me fantastic starts!
    And of course to my ever present, incredible husband Chaz for a great running boat!

    Current Series Results and Parker Saturday and Sunday Results attached:

    RPM Racing Current Series Results.PDF
    RPM Racing Round 3 Parker Final Race Results.PDF
    RPM Racing Round 4 Parker Final Race Results.PDF
    Last edited by psycho sims; Today at 01:06 AM.
    KMG Racing
    Jettribe
    Jetrenu
    Mystik
    Impros
    Bomber Eyewear
    Hydroturf
