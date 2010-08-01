|
PWCToday Newbie
2016 Seadoo GTR 215, plastic storage cover, unable to remove light scratches.
Pictures aren't the best, but has anyone found a solution to removing the scratches on this plastic cover for the storage? Ive tried every product I can think of and it only makes it worse!! The fiberglass looks flawless but this plastic cover ruins the look. Thanks for any help!IMG_4139.JPG.jpegIMG_4144.JPG.jpegIMG_4143.JPG.jpeg
