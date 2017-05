Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wanted: WR3 Rear handles & front storage lock #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 548 Wanted: WR3 Rear handles & front storage lock For a 1994 Waverunner 3.



Need the rubber handles on the back that you use to lift you out of the water.



I also need the front storage door lock.

(The little black plastic piece that unlocks it)



thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules