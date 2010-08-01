Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cant get OEM starter back in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location kirkland wa Posts 18 Cant get OEM starter back in I had my motor rebuilt by SES on my 96 XP and I am reinstalling everything. I rebuilt the OEM starter (just new brushes and seals). I cant seem to get the dang thing back in. It seems to be binding on the top. I can get it to within about 1/8" of flush and then when I tighten the screw the top wont close and the bottom comes farther together so it is slightly crooked. I have tried everything including rotating the fly wheel and removing the flywheel cover to see what is binding up. I can find anything. It just wont go in.



Anyone have some suggestion?



Thanks in advance. Last edited by DKess; Yesterday at 10:56 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2011 Location Dallas tx Posts 1,473 Re: Cant get OEM starter back in Is the body parts "clocked" the same as when it was removed and rebuilt? 2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods

