pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:52 PM #1
    DKess
    DKess is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    kirkland wa
    Posts
    18

    Cant get OEM starter back in

    I had my motor rebuilt by SES on my 96 XP and I am reinstalling everything. I rebuilt the OEM starter (just new brushes and seals). I cant seem to get the dang thing back in. It seems to be binding on the top. I can get it to within about 1/8" of flush and then when I tighten the screw the top wont close and the bottom comes farther together so it is slightly crooked. I have tried everything including rotating the fly wheel and removing the flywheel cover to see what is binding up. I can find anything. It just wont go in.

    Anyone have some suggestion?

    Thanks in advance.
    Last edited by DKess; Yesterday at 10:56 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:51 PM #2
    sea-one
    sea-one is online now
    Top Dog sea-one's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Dallas tx
    Posts
    1,473

    Re: Cant get OEM starter back in

    Is the body parts "clocked" the same as when it was removed and rebuilt?
    2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods
    1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016
    1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)
    2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new
    2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold
    CANDoo Pro system
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 