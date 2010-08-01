I had my motor rebuilt by SES on my 96 XP and I am reinstalling everything. I rebuilt the OEM starter (just new brushes and seals). I cant seem to get the dang thing back in. It seems to be binding on the top. I can get it to within about 1/8" of flush and then when I tighten the screw the top wont close and the bottom comes farther together so it is slightly crooked. I have tried everything including rotating the fly wheel and removing the flywheel cover to see what is binding up. I can find anything. It just wont go in.
Anyone have some suggestion?
Thanks in advance.