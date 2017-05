Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Seadoo GTS 587 Partout #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 45 93 Seadoo GTS 587 Partout Parting out a 93 gts with a 587 motor. Most of the parts fit all other seadoos from similar years. It's got bad pistons and cylinders but has everything else in good working condition. Let me know if interested.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules