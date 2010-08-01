Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location NE Indiana Age 19 Posts 580 Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev I am having issues with my 1997 seadoo gti 717.



I bought it non running.

I have replaced:

Engine: bought an sbt engine.

Rv valve and cover with seadoo.

mikuni rebuilt 40I: 67.5 low, 175 high 1.5 needle, 65g spring, 32 PSI pop off.

new mpem: old one didn't work.

Fuel lines and fitlers



It won't rev on land at all no matter the throttle and just sounds pretty ****ty.

Here is a video.https://drive.google.com/file/d/0Bz9...ew?usp=sharing

Some exhaust is coming back out of the carb.



I have checked:

RV valve timing and seal.

compression: 150/150

spark on both cylinders

carb has no leaks.

flywheel timing.



I am planning on checking the exhaust for blockage next but really am at a loss here.



Is there anything else to look over?

'89 650 sx-Sold-'88 650/750 conversion- Sold #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,453 Re: Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev Take out the 65 spring & install a 95 gram spring. #3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location NE Indiana Age 19 Posts 580 Re: Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Take out the 65 spring & install a 95 gram spring.

I have to think that something was assembled wrong. Your right about the exhaust coming out the carb, if I had to point at something it would be timing.

