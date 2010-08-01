pxctoday

    kswiatk
    Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev

    I am having issues with my 1997 seadoo gti 717.

    I bought it non running.
    I have replaced:
    Engine: bought an sbt engine.
    Rv valve and cover with seadoo.
    mikuni rebuilt 40I: 67.5 low, 175 high 1.5 needle, 65g spring, 32 PSI pop off.
    new mpem: old one didn't work.
    Fuel lines and fitlers

    It won't rev on land at all no matter the throttle and just sounds pretty ****ty.
    Here is a video.https://drive.google.com/file/d/0Bz9...ew?usp=sharing
    Some exhaust is coming back out of the carb.

    I have checked:
    RV valve timing and seal.
    compression: 150/150
    spark on both cylinders
    carb has no leaks.
    flywheel timing.

    I am planning on checking the exhaust for blockage next but really am at a loss here.

    Is there anything else to look over?

    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev

    Take out the 65 spring & install a 95 gram spring.
    kswiatk
    Re: Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Take out the 65 spring & install a 95 gram spring.
    I got it changed but there wasn't any difference. nothing changes no matter the throttle range

    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev

    I have to think that something was assembled wrong. Your right about the exhaust coming out the carb, if I had to point at something it would be timing.
