Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev
I am having issues with my 1997 seadoo gti 717.
I bought it non running.
I have replaced:
Engine: bought an sbt engine.
Rv valve and cover with seadoo.
mikuni rebuilt 40I: 67.5 low, 175 high 1.5 needle, 65g spring, 32 PSI pop off.
new mpem: old one didn't work.
Fuel lines and fitlers
It won't rev on land at all no matter the throttle and just sounds pretty ****ty.
Here is a video.https://drive.google.com/file/d/0Bz9...ew?usp=sharing
Some exhaust is coming back out of the carb.
I have checked:
RV valve timing and seal.
compression: 150/150
spark on both cylinders
carb has no leaks.
flywheel timing.
I am planning on checking the exhaust for blockage next but really am at a loss here.
Is there anything else to look over?
Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev
Take out the 65 spring & install a 95 gram spring.
Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev
I got it changed but there wasn't any difference. nothing changes no matter the throttle range
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Take out the 65 spring & install a 95 gram spring.
Seadoo GTI 717, won't rev
I have to think that something was assembled wrong. Your right about the exhaust coming out the carb, if I had to point at something it would be timing.
