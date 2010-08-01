|
WTB JS550 start stop switch housing
I'm in need of a stop start switch housing for my JS550. Went to install the lanyard faceplate I bought and the housing disintegrated in my hands. Shipped to Lynnwood, Wa. Thanks.
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing
Top and bottom , clamp ok ?
Re: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing
Do you mean the 650 style with one switch above the bar and one below? I'm hoping to get the stock 550 style where they're both above the bar since I already have a faceplate.
