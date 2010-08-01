pxctoday

  Today, 06:38 PM #1
    Groundskeeper Willy
    Groundskeeper Willy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Lynnwood, WA
    Posts
    4

    WTB JS550 start stop switch housing

    I'm in need of a stop start switch housing for my JS550. Went to install the lanyard faceplate I bought and the housing disintegrated in my hands. Shipped to Lynnwood, Wa. Thanks.
  Today, 07:23 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    449

    Re: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing

    Top and bottom , clamp ok ?
  Today, 08:03 PM #3
    Groundskeeper Willy
    Groundskeeper Willy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Lynnwood, WA
    Posts
    4

    Re: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing

    Do you mean the 650 style with one switch above the bar and one below? I'm hoping to get the stock 550 style where they're both above the bar since I already have a faceplate.
