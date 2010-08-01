Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Lynnwood, WA Posts 4 WTB JS550 start stop switch housing I'm in need of a stop start switch housing for my JS550. Went to install the lanyard faceplate I bought and the housing disintegrated in my hands. Shipped to Lynnwood, Wa. Thanks. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 449 Re: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing Top and bottom , clamp ok ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Lynnwood, WA Posts 4 Re: WTB JS550 start stop switch housing Do you mean the 650 style with one switch above the bar and one below? I'm hoping to get the stock 550 style where they're both above the bar since I already have a faceplate. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) jetskidude Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

