Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 550SX getting water in motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Usa Age 46 Posts 15 91 550SX getting water in motor I'm trying to get this 91 550sx to running condition again. Water was found in the case and cylinders. All surfaces have been checked for warping and haven't found anything. I've looked for cracks everywhere and haven't found anything. I replaced all of the gaskets and cleaned all the mating surfaces. When put back together it still fill up with water.





I rechecked everything and still haven't found the culprit. I put the exhaust together on it's own and ran water though it and found it came back down the exhaust ports where the cylinders would be, now I don't know if that would happen if the motor was running and exhaust gases were flowing through it, but either way I thought that might have been a clue. It wasn't like it was rushing out, but it did make its way there. I tried having the exhust at different degrees of tilt but it still seemed to do it.





I pulled it apart and checked the surfaces for flatness and found them to be flat. I took some copper gasket sealer and added that to all the gaskets and retorqued to 20 ftlbs. Let it sit for a bit to cure more and tried it again with the same results. Water leaking into where the exhaust ports are.





I had put water in the one exhaust pipe thats just an elbow that goes from the first part of the pipe to the upper chamber to see if it was leaking but didn't find any leaks.





