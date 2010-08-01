Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda turbo showing codes for all injecotrs. Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Georgia Posts 16 Honda turbo showing codes for all injecotrs. Help! hey guys I got a new ski the other day that needed some work. I had a 2005 f12x a few years back and decided to get another. Tubo and everyting checks out fine. It will crank right up with starting fluid. The original owner said it will only rev to 3000rpm and he thinks its the ECM. I pulled the codes yesterday and came up with codes 12, 13, 14, 15 for all injectors. Fuses checked out ok. all injectors are plugged in and have dielectric grease on them. I run my own mechanic shop for a living to I have a pretty good grasp on things.



My questions are why would it have codes for all injectors? there is no way all of them are bad. I'm thinking its either a bad ECM, or wiring harness or ground wire. Whats your thoughts?



Imma try and clear codes out completely and give it another try later today. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules