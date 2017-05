Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 Head help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Socal Age 20 Posts 3 Js550 Head help I bought a milled head off of ebay for my js550. It looks exactly the same as the one i already had just with it milled. My question is tho is that the new head has two extra holes that are open on the top of the head. On my old one those two holes are plugged shut. So does this head not work for me? or is there a way to plug those extra 2 holes? Thanks for your help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

