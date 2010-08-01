|
Kawasaki Triple 900 motor for sale with a bunch of misc parts. South Florida
FOR SALE, Complete with Electric box wires carbs exhaust bed plate, How I pulled out. Plus all the misc stuff come out of the 900. Pump hoses etc.Set of 1200 Yamaha Mikuni's. Turns over nicely the only thing it needs a stator. Not sure what happened,but the stator wires are melted.Located in Fort Lauder-dale,Florida. Pick up only. $ 600.00 takes it all. Lot more parts which I don't have pics. lesterpaul2@gmail.com Local pick up only. 121.jpg135.jpg11.jpg134.jpg
