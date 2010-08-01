pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:05 PM #1
    SBrider
    rare.... 650sx x2 pipe

    L/S pipe first one I've seen its a one piece chamber looks like a jetco pipe 240 plus shipping or shoot me an offer i will get a pic soon also have a jd ride plate for an sx i will be posting.
  2. Today, 10:57 PM #2
    NastyNic
    Re: rare.... 650sx x2 pipe

    Please send me a pic very interested
  3. Today, 11:39 PM #3
    SBrider
    Re: rare.... 650sx x2 pipe

    photo-213.JPG
