Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: rare.... 650sx x2 pipe #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,008 Blog Entries 1 rare.... 650sx x2 pipe L/S pipe first one I've seen its a one piece chamber looks like a jetco pipe 240 plus shipping or shoot me an offer i will get a pic soon also have a jd ride plate for an sx i will be posting. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 26 Re: rare.... 650sx x2 pipe Please send me a pic very interested #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,008 Blog Entries 1 Re: rare.... 650sx x2 pipe photo-213.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) _Evan Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

