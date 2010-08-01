|
96 Yamaha Wave Venture stalls under load
The last time I was out my engine started to stall as I would attempt to accelerate. This problem would not go away with any attempt at feathering the choke. So I changed the spark plugs thinking they were fouled, same thing. I brought it back to the house to work on it. Put unit on a hose and found that it ran fine, no problem taking it to full throttle. So in an effort to resolve this problem I did the following:
tested the compression, 118 psi on all three cylinders-so that's ok
spark is fine on on all three cylinders
rebuilt the carburetors
inspected reeds, within tolerance
rebuilt the fuel pump
replaced fuel filter and all fuel lines
inspected impeller, looked fine
Vent lines are clear
exhaust was clear
dip tubes in fuel tank are fine
Ran on hose again and found that the unit fired up fine and ran at full throttle. Took back to the lake and again found that the engine would stall as I attempted to accelerate. WTF! So I bypassed the fuel selector valve thinking that may have gotten clogged and ran fuel directly to the carburetor fuel rail with the same result.
This problem only occurs under load.
So it's time for the professionals to look at it, so I take this pwc to K&W cycle for them to look at it. They tested the stator and found that it is within spec. They stated they found a bad ignition coil so I had them replace it, they retested the pwc in the lake and found it was doing the same thing. So I guess that wasn't it. I'm not going to pay a mechanic to play swap a part until they happen upon the problem. So after having my pwc for a month they have concluded that it is either the CDI or a sheared flywheel key. Does this sound correct?
Gentlemen any ideas?
Re: 96 Yamaha Wave Venture stalls under load
I'll bet all they did was ohms test the stator. You need to also check a/c voltage output while cranking. I literally just put a stator in a Kawi 1100 today that ohms tests perfect. But, the charge coil was not putting out any voltage and had no spark. If the charge coil is very weak it can spark and run but under load the spark is too weak to get the fuel lit off.
