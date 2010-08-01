Thread: Time to go...

Been here for 11 years and 30,000 posts and it is time to go. My main ride has always been an X2, so I thought it was fitting for this thread to be posted in the section that I loved the most.
For the first time in 25 years I do not have a jet ski in the garage. I sold all my skis, all my parts and now the garage has alot more room for something else. Don't know what that something else is yet. After the local ban on 2 strokes and the loss of our beloved Resi, the closest place to ride is 2.5 hours away when we used to be able to be on the water chasing buoys in 45 minutes or less. At the cove, there were sometimes 30+ people on the weekends or at our famous "Wet Wednesday" rides, chasing buoys until dark, and they were the very best of times. But those days are gone. Kinda takes the fun out of it for me, as I have no close place to ride or practice regularly for racing which is what I really loved to do. I am on the fence about a 4 stroke stand up, in one way it does solve my problem of being able to ride at my spot but the high cost is giving me pause, not just initial purchase but everything after that too. These machines are not the easy cheap fix skis that the two strokes have been for decades.
I was looking at the cost of parts today and
Anyway, I am hanging it up for now. Even if I did buy an SXR 1500 it wouldn't be until next year. To everyone who has participated in this awesome forum, thanks for all the great info, all the laughs and the online friendships, the on the water friendships too. Its been a great place to hang out for a long time now but my time here is up. To any of you that give a shìt, you can always get me through my email, and to all my on the beach friends you know where I live, or you have my number.
Thank you everyone!
Jon Lee