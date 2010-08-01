pxctoday

Thread: Time to go...

  Today, 09:09 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    30,000

    Time to go...

    Been here for 11 years and 30,000 posts and it is time to go. My main ride has always been an X2, so I thought it was fitting for this thread to be posted in the section that I loved the most.

    I was looking at the cost of parts today and
Anyway, I am hanging it up for now. Even if I did buy an SXR 1500 it wouldn't be until next year. To everyone who has participated in this awesome forum, thanks for all the great info, all the laughs and the online friendships, the on the water friendships too. Its been a great place to hang out for a long time now but my time here is up. To any of you that give a shìt, you can always get me through my email, and to all my on the beach friends you know where I live, or you have my number.
    I was looking at the cost of parts today and
    Thank you everyone!

Jon Lee

    Thank you everyone!

    Jon Lee
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:27 PM
    waterhappy
    waterhappy is offline
    I dream skis waterhappy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Ontario, CA
    Age
    35
    Posts
    672

    Re: Time to go...

    Thanks for all input over the years.
    God, family and ski's.

    650sx
    850sxr a/m
    650X2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:50 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,452

    Re: Time to go...

    Live long & prosper my friend !!

    May the force be with you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:27 PM
    Rod Peters
    Rod Peters is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rod Peters's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,443

    Re: Time to go...

    Thanks for being there, I've learned a lot from you, good luck with your future. Jon, you will be missed.
    ﻿
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
