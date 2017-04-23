Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Two 800 SXR motors for sale #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 30,000 Two 800 SXR motors for sale Contact me via PM or email ONLY for questions or purchase,

I will not be replying to posts in this thread! Thanks everyone.



Used 800 motor, shortblock.

Ported by Newmiller with decked and rechambered oem head (25.7cc) for 95 octane.

Includes T/L oem flywheel, front cover with pickup only, bendix, starter and reed cages.

Also has all hardware for intake and exhaust.

$850 SHIPPED





New Kommander built 800 pump gas superstock, 93 octane.

Ported, decked and clearanced, on an .060 base gasket.

Includes NOVI 48 carbs on a brand new Boyesen intake. Kommader girdled head 26cc domes.

Flywheel, front cover with stator, bendix and starter all included.

ZERO hours on this motor.

$3000 PLUS SHIPPING COST or pickup in Las Vegas, will consider other ship/delivery options.

.......

Could you PM about the used 800. Thank you

