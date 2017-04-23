|
Two 800 SXR motors for sale
Contact me via PM or email ONLY for questions or purchase,
I will not be replying to posts in this thread! Thanks everyone.
Used 800 motor, shortblock.
Ported by Newmiller with decked and rechambered oem head (25.7cc) for 95 octane.
Includes T/L oem flywheel, front cover with pickup only, bendix, starter and reed cages.
Also has all hardware for intake and exhaust.
$850 SHIPPED
New Kommander built 800 pump gas superstock, 93 octane.
Ported, decked and clearanced, on an .060 base gasket.
Includes NOVI 48 carbs on a brand new Boyesen intake. Kommader girdled head 26cc domes.
Flywheel, front cover with stator, bendix and starter all included.
ZERO hours on this motor.
$3000 PLUS SHIPPING COST or pickup in Las Vegas, will consider other ship/delivery options.
-
Two 800 SXR motors for sale
Could you PM about the used 800. Thank you
