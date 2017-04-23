pxctoday

  Today, 08:33 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    30,000

    Two 800 SXR motors for sale

    Contact me via PM or email ONLY for questions or purchase,
    I will not be replying to posts in this thread! Thanks everyone.

    Used 800 motor, shortblock.
    Ported by Newmiller with decked and rechambered oem head (25.7cc) for 95 octane.
    Includes T/L oem flywheel, front cover with pickup only, bendix, starter and reed cages.
    Also has all hardware for intake and exhaust.
    $850 SHIPPED


    New Kommander built 800 pump gas superstock, 93 octane.
    Ported, decked and clearanced, on an .060 base gasket.
    Includes NOVI 48 carbs on a brand new Boyesen intake. Kommader girdled head 26cc domes.
    Flywheel, front cover with stator, bendix and starter all included.
    ZERO hours on this motor.
    $3000 PLUS SHIPPING COST or pickup in Las Vegas, will consider other ship/delivery options.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 10:19 PM #2
    talktame552000
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    grand rapids
    Age
    33
    Posts
    30

    Re: Two 800 SXR motors for sale

    Could you PM about the used 800. Thank you
