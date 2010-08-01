Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Video of turbo and drive saft #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 160 Video of turbo and drive saft Hmm, I didn't put this in the water, too cold and windy but looks like something coming out of turbo, oil, water? I didn't see it until I watched this video of it running. I was trying to video the drive shaft to see if it looks smooth, it doesn't feel even and it looks like the motor needs to have more shims on the front but it sure doesn't make any noise and doesn't vibrate, it looks good. I can feel the coupler and the motor side is high on top and reversed on bottom, just a tiny bit. It was running with no hose in the video, about 25 seconds but I ran it on the hose yesterday a couple minutes. Wonder if it had a little moisture in the system? I put on an almost new exhaust manifold and it had 0 corrosion but I tested it when I got it so I know it's ok. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

