Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx ride plates #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Kansas Age 32 Posts 16 750sx ride plates What is the best ride plate for a fat guy. I was looking at WORKX plate and jet dynamics extended plate. Has anyone tried either plate? What other plates are out there for someone over 200lbs? Thanks for any help or suggestions. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests) KirkMN Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules