Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 SeaDoo Xp - Clean - Trailer Included - Titled #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 54 96 SeaDoo Xp - Clean - Trailer Included - Titled 1996 sea doo XP with title for ski & trailer. Located in St.Louis, Missouri.



Ski is 787 powered, blows 150psi each cylinder & sounds great. The following has been done; Cleaned carbs, replaced fuel lines, inspected pump, replaced starter, fixed VTS, new hydro-turf. Buyer has the option if yellow oem steering pad or the black cover currently shown. I also can an aftermarket pipe setup to the mix if the buyer wants. This ski has been stock but I purchased some aftermarket 787 stuff to build it, instead I am buying a race hull. Also have a single gauge hood I can negotiate in.



Trailer is clean, good condition tires and all the electronics work.



Ski starts up first time, every time and sounds great. Ready to let her go to put the cash towards my 951 engine.



Turf is ordered but hasnt arrived yet, will install before sold or include with purchase for the seller to install if requested.



The key could use a new lanyard as its the original but other than that its a pretty clean ski and it should make for a reliable fun ski for somebody. I can sell this with or without trailer.



Asking $1700 with trailer











































