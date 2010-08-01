pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:05 PM #1
    dangib
    dangib is offline
    PWCToday Guru dangib's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    pittsburgh
    Age
    30
    Posts
    357

    750x2 for sale in Pittsburgh

    Ski has it all very very clean hate to sell but just doesn't get rode enough with other toys. Looking to sell to fund old beetle. Have title in hand. This engine sat in some old guys closet for years before I got it with fog oil in it and carb disassembled in little bag guys was nuts to details. Engine came from a xi big pin.

    westcoast pipe powder coated orange
    westcoast high compression head can't remember psi
    lightened flywheel
    west coast flame arrestors
    bilge
    bars
    -1.5 of rear
    new turf
    new seat
    good impellar can't remember pitch
    finger trim mod
    primer

    1800$

    IMG_1945.JPGIMG_2763.JPG
    FINALLY 05 SJ
    1989 x2
    1990 650sx (sold)
    94 sea couch
    wavejammer (giraffe ski)
    1990 turd shooting parts ski
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:07 PM #2
    dangib
    dangib is offline
    PWCToday Guru dangib's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    pittsburgh
    Age
    30
    Posts
    357

    Re: 750x2 for sale in Pittsburgh

    Crap sorry for pictures, they are right side up when I click them but guess it might not be the same for you guys. Just flip your monitors lol
    FINALLY 05 SJ
    1989 x2
    1990 650sx (sold)
    94 sea couch
    wavejammer (giraffe ski)
    1990 turd shooting parts ski
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 