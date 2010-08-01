Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750x2 for sale in Pittsburgh #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 30 Posts 357 750x2 for sale in Pittsburgh Ski has it all very very clean hate to sell but just doesn't get rode enough with other toys. Looking to sell to fund old beetle. Have title in hand. This engine sat in some old guys closet for years before I got it with fog oil in it and carb disassembled in little bag guys was nuts to details. Engine came from a xi big pin.



westcoast pipe powder coated orange

westcoast high compression head can't remember psi

lightened flywheel

west coast flame arrestors

bilge

bars

-1.5 of rear

new turf

new seat

good impellar can't remember pitch

finger trim mod

primer



1800$



IMG_1945.JPGIMG_2763.JPG FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

1990 turd shooting parts ski #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 30 Posts 357 Re: 750x2 for sale in Pittsburgh Crap sorry for pictures, they are right side up when I click them but guess it might not be the same for you guys. Just flip your monitors lol FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

1990 turd shooting parts ski Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules