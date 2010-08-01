Ski has it all very very clean hate to sell but just doesn't get rode enough with other toys. Looking to sell to fund old beetle. Have title in hand. This engine sat in some old guys closet for years before I got it with fog oil in it and carb disassembled in little bag guys was nuts to details. Engine came from a xi big pin.
westcoast pipe powder coated orange
westcoast high compression head can't remember psi
lightened flywheel
west coast flame arrestors
bilge
bars
-1.5 of rear
new turf
new seat
good impellar can't remember pitch
finger trim mod
primer
1800$
