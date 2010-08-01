|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB Square Nose SuperJet fire extinguisher assembly.....bracket, box etc .
We got a 1992 SNSJ and the entire set up for a fire extinguisher is missing. We don't have the bracket, rubber strap or box. Does anyone have one? Is there a suggestion what to do to appease the Florida (sticklers on the rules) Authorities?
Any help is appreciated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules