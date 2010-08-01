Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Square Nose SuperJet fire extinguisher assembly.....bracket, box etc . #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2007 Location S Central, Fl Age 59 Posts 40 WTB Square Nose SuperJet fire extinguisher assembly.....bracket, box etc . We got a 1992 SNSJ and the entire set up for a fire extinguisher is missing. We don't have the bracket, rubber strap or box. Does anyone have one? Is there a suggestion what to do to appease the Florida (sticklers on the rules) Authorities?

