Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TS 650 Intermittant Spark #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 93 TS 650 Intermittant Spark Have a 1994 TS 650. One day it has spark, and starts up, runs fine. Sets a day or two, and wont start. No spark. Then the next time, starts right up. Sometimes has extended crank, like no spark, then after a bit of cranking will start, and other times starts normal. There is no real pattern, it's random.

Any ideas where to look?

This my first Kawasaki, but I have had several Sea Doos. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules