TS 650 Intermittant Spark
Have a 1994 TS 650. One day it has spark, and starts up, runs fine. Sets a day or two, and wont start. No spark. Then the next time, starts right up. Sometimes has extended crank, like no spark, then after a bit of cranking will start, and other times starts normal. There is no real pattern, it's random.
Any ideas where to look?
This my first Kawasaki, but I have had several Sea Doos.
