Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: new to me 550sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Charlotte NC Age 24 Posts 4 new to me 550sx So this is my first ski (haven't even got to ride it) I purchased it not running. Previously was running fine but the dude said he shut it off at a dock to get lunch and when he came back it just clicked. He replaced the starter and that didn't help. I got it home and realized it was the starter solenoid. Along with that I noticed some corrosion on the larger cables running from the starter/solenoid, solenoid/pos. battery terminal, and the ground wire going to the block. I replaced all of these with larger 4ga wire because thats what I had. I went to hook everything back up and ground wire sparked like a mofo and the small ground wire going from the ebox to the block melted instantly. Should I have stuck with the OEM size wire or what should I do? Im ready to rip Last edited by apope930; Today at 11:35 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Charlotte NC Age 24 Posts 4 Re: new to me 550sx IMG_5120.JPG Last edited by apope930; Today at 11:34 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Charlotte NC Age 24 Posts 4 Re: new to me 550sx when I installed the new solenoid I noticed the large nut portion on the back side of the posts were hitting the ebox or it looked like it was. I do have the rubber grommets installed just as I took the old one out. Could that potentially be part of the problem aswell? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Charlotte NC Age 24 Posts 4 Re: new to me 550sx I had the solenoid installed backwards... however now the blue wire that is grounded to the ebox is getting to hot once the start button is depressed and melting the insulation? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules