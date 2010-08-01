Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lake Shasta--Yikes Submerged Logs. Thousands of Them #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location medford Age 66 Posts 9 Lake Shasta--Yikes Submerged Logs. Thousands of Them Anybody hit and take a short flight while at speed hitting those big 'hidden' submerged logs. After the years of tree killing drought, those dead trees are now floating in Lake Shasta.

They want to float, they want to sink. So they lurk below--- or barely poking above the water. Some 100 feet long.

What happened when you hit one?

With grandkids on board, looks like I will be taking it much slower as I head up each of the 7 inlet rivers and bays.



Years ago, with outboard ski boats, we pulled the motor swivel pins in case we hit the logs, and saved many a transom.

