We purchased a used 2004 Yamaha FXHO. The previous owner was using Royal Purple Max Cycle 10W-40 Motorcycle/ATV Oil in it. We used the same oil for the last couple oil changes. However, Advance Auto is no longer carrying the oil this year so it's time to do the research and possibly switch to something new. I can purchase online if there are better options than what I can find locally. What oil do you recommend for my 2004 Yamaha FXHO?