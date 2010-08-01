Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Head discoloration on 650? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Cincinnati, OH Age 37 Posts 7 Head discoloration on 650? Picked up a cream puff 93 650 wr3 yesterday. Guy said it was perfect when he got it but he sucked up some rocks after beaching and he didn't know what was wrong with it. He had bought it from a lady who bought it new and hardly rode it and I believe it. I asked him for pics of intake and this is the cleanest intake I've ever seen, so I jumped on it. The impeller is shot from the rocks but this whole ski is in awesome shape. Compression is 150+ on both and leakdown is 10-20 or so on a leaky harbor freight kit.



i have a spare stick prop I'm gonna throw on, an I need to replace the rideplate nuts and bolts. Those all broke off business as usual there.



My only concern is the head is discolored on the rear cylinder so I am thinking overheating. What should I look for? Sand/rocks in cooling passages? Do I need to pull the head?



Some more pics. It is in great shape. Lustrous hull, decals look like they were put on yesterday.

Definatly was overheated at some point that goldish tint is a telltale sign of overheating, I would inspect the cooling system thoroughly if the compression numbers are at 150 probably do not pull the head just yet.



You need to look for sand and debris packed into the cooling lines, you need to rig up something to put water in the lines so you can see the flow through the lines and verify they are clear , you cannot do this with air because air will flow through the tiniest of openings and cooling systems depend on water volume for proper operation.



Also on Yamaha's sand like to pack up inside the exhaust pipes, you would need to disassemble the pipe to check that out and check the fitting where it goes into the exhaust manifold.

Thanks for the quick response. This has a flush kit on it, will that work for what you mentioned? Seeing as the rear only has the discoloration I'm think sand in the heads, but the hull is so very clean and shiny I doubt this thing was beached much up until last year.

