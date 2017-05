Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR 800 start stop switch Assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location toronto Age 47 Posts 9 Kawasaki SXR 800 start stop switch Assembly Inside the Start stop assembly it appears that one of the wires is broken that kills the engine on the stop side of

the switch. The whole assembly is crazy expensive. I believe that the wire is broken in the round plastic part that has the two probes behind the plunger. Is there a fix for this or cheaper alternative than buying the whole assembly? Any ideas would be greatly appreciated.

