  Today, 05:19 PM
    XLT800 Volts alarm- help!!!!!!

    I have been getting lo volts alarm after about 2 minutes run time, at first . I shut it down for a about 15 seconds although funning fine. Crank back up, alarm clears, Run again for about 30 seconds. shutdown and do it again. All other meter indications are normal, Bought a new battery. Same thing. Put a volt meter on the battery and ran it. Got up to about 13VDC and running fine. Still Got the alarm. Seems to rule out battery, rectifier, stator. I think I have a meter problem or a meter connection problem but I cant find any description of what is actually generating the volts alarm. Any ideas? Thanks-
  Today, 05:28 PM
    Re: XLT800 Volts alarm- help!!!!!!

    Run! Run fast and far! Run away!

    13 volts, running, is not enough.
