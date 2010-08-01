Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XLT800 Volts alarm- help!!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location lake wylie sc Posts 4 XLT800 Volts alarm- help!!!!!! I have been getting lo volts alarm after about 2 minutes run time, at first . I shut it down for a about 15 seconds although funning fine. Crank back up, alarm clears, Run again for about 30 seconds. shutdown and do it again. All other meter indications are normal, Bought a new battery. Same thing. Put a volt meter on the battery and ran it. Got up to about 13VDC and running fine. Still Got the alarm. Seems to rule out battery, rectifier, stator. I think I have a meter problem or a meter connection problem but I cant find any description of what is actually generating the volts alarm. Any ideas? Thanks- #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,978 Re: XLT800 Volts alarm- help!!!!!! Run! Run fast and far! Run away!



13 volts, running, is not enough.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



