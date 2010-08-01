|
|
-
Distinguishing FX from FX HO
I'll be looking at used FX HOs in the near future, and was wondering how to tell an FX from an FX HO? Is it just the color? Looks like '04, the FX was red and the FX HO was blue/purple? Are there any stickers on the hull or engine that say HO?
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules