Thread: $100 92 550 sx

  Today, 01:30 PM #1
    Attacking Mid
    PWCToday Regular Attacking Mid's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Posts
    $100 92 550 sx

    I drained out all the old gas, hooked up a battery so I could crank it over a few times while spraying fogging oil (no idea how long it's been sitting), and the dang thing fired up for several revolutions! Will be pulling the engine for inspection and crank seals at a minimum, but I think I found a nice ski for nearly nothing. The handle pole has some sun damage, the ride plate is cracked, and the nose is cracked on the port side, but that's all I've found wrong.

    SXDash.jpgSXEngineRear.jpgSXEngineStarboard.jpgSXHandlePole.jpgSXImpellor.jpgSXIntakeScoop.jpgSXNoseCrack.jpgSXPump.jpgSXRightasBought.jpgSXRightTray.jpgSXWaterBox.jpg
    1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate

    1989 JS650SX Milled head, Dual BN38's, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate

    1992 JS550 SX $100 "barn" find
  Today, 02:15 PM #2
    bryce_jenkins
    PWCToday Newbie bryce_jenkins's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Gardnerville, NV
    Age
    26
    Posts
    Re: $100 92 550 sx

    Man that's a steal! Lots of tasteful mods of this boat too!
