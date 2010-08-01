Thread: $100 92 550 sx

I drained out all the old gas, hooked up a battery so I could crank it over a few times while spraying fogging oil (no idea how long it's been sitting), and the dang thing fired up for several revolutions! Will be pulling the engine for inspection and crank seals at a minimum, but I think I found a nice ski for nearly nothing. The handle pole has some sun damage, the ride plate is cracked, and the nose is cracked on the port side, but that's all I've found wrong.
AM.
SXDash.jpgSXEngineRear.jpgSXEngineStarboard.jpgSXHandlePole.jpgSXImpellor.jpgSXIntakeScoop.jpgSXNoseCrack.jpgSXPump.jpgSXRightasBought.jpgSXRightTray.jpgSXWaterBox.jpg