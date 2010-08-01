I have a good used complete well running Kawasaki SXR Longblock with Electronics for sale. Comes with the following:
*Head with 175psi even in each cylinder with Snap-on gauge (See pics)
*Cylinder with fresh pistons, less than 5 hours run time on them
*Crankshaft
*Cases
*Kawaski SXR bedplate
*Dual 40mm mikuni I-Seris carbs, rejetted for stock spec, T-handle adjusters for easy tuning.
*Billet Air filter adapters
*Tau Ceti Tornado Air Filters-Black
*Kawasaki SXR complete exhaust system.
*OEM Kawasaki SXR complete electrical box and ignition
*Flywheel
*Stator, front cover, and bendix.
Motor is still in well running Kawasaki SXR so is ready to just drop right into you hull. Engine was recently professionally rebuilt so all gaskets, seals, etc. also have less than 5 hours on them. Motor was custom painted Grey.