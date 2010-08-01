Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001 seadoo gs blowing 5 amp fuse , new stator rectifier and mpem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location wisconsin Age 47 Posts 2 2001 seadoo gs blowing 5 amp fuse , new stator rectifier and mpem bought as a project. stator was already removed.. Old mpem was def bad.. replaced mpem rectifier and stator.. Have narrowed it down to as soon as solid yellow wire from stator is plugged in it blows fuse otherwise fine..Any suggestions before removing flywheel and stator. Is there a centering tool for aligning stator in machine? Was careful to clean up any shavings I could find there was a good amount of tiny shavings in there.. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,208 Re: 2001 seadoo gs blowing 5 amp fuse , new stator rectifier and mpem Ohm yellows from stator to ground. If you get a reading the stator is directly shorted. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Yes only 5 ohms from both yellows to ground, ordered puller.. Hopefully c something obvious.. thanks

