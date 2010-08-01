pxctoday

  Today, 10:12 AM
    coltonkip
    2001 seadoo gs blowing 5 amp fuse , new stator rectifier and mpem

    bought as a project. stator was already removed.. Old mpem was def bad.. replaced mpem rectifier and stator.. Have narrowed it down to as soon as solid yellow wire from stator is plugged in it blows fuse otherwise fine..Any suggestions before removing flywheel and stator. Is there a centering tool for aligning stator in machine? Was careful to clean up any shavings I could find there was a good amount of tiny shavings in there.. Thanks
  Today, 11:46 AM
    Myself
    Re: 2001 seadoo gs blowing 5 amp fuse , new stator rectifier and mpem

    Ohm yellows from stator to ground. If you get a reading the stator is directly shorted.
  Today, 12:33 PM
    coltonkip
    Re: 2001 seadoo gs blowing 5 amp fuse , new stator rectifier and mpem

    Yes only 5 ohms from both yellows to ground, ordered puller.. Hopefully c something obvious.. thanks
