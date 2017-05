Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual keihn jetting help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2010 Location WI Age 40 Posts 317 Dual keihn jetting help I'm putting together a big pin bottom 750 with big pin 2 jet dual keihn carbs using an SX small pin cylinder for my JS550 with 750 pump. The current jets are 75 115. I have a 650 factory pipe and factory pipe exhaust manifold both opened to 47mm , and will have aftermarket FA's on it along with a milled head. I've read that the 750 sxi with factory pipe is recommended 75 125 but that is with a big pin cylinder. I'm looking for what to run with this setup and any help would be appreciated. 84 JS550/750 Rhaas pump kit

88 X2 ported 750

I have a set of duel set at 80 /120 but have not run the engine yet. On a 550 Reed / comp 180 / total loss / and a pipe Coffman or a Factory long pipe.

R5 Vintage Class First Over all 2010 season

Founder of TxH2oRacing July 2015

